Mega Millions: Here are the numbers from Tuesday’s drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot reached the $500 million mark on Tuesday, giving players a second option to win major stashes of cash after the Powerball promotion soared to $725 million the night before.

>> Read more trending news

The numbers drawn Tuesday night were 10-17-33-51-64 with a Megaball of 05. The multiplier was 2X.

If someone wins Tuesday’s jackpot, they will have the option to take the prize as a lump-sum cash amount of $251 million.

The next drawing is Friday night.

Tuesday’s cash prize was the 14th-largest in the promotion’s history, according to the Mega Millions website.

No one has won the Mega Millions big prize since April 18, when a $20 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in New York. Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands for $2 each.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots topping $1 billion, according to the promotion’s website. The jackpot rose into 10-digit figures one time each in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Here are the top 10 Mega Millions jackpots