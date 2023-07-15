Mega Millions: No winner; jackpot jumps to $640 million among highest in lottery game’s history

The Mega Millions jackpot reached $640 million on Friday after no one matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball.

The numbers drawn Friday night were 10, 24, 48, 51, and 66 with a Megaball of 15. The multiplier was 2X.

The next drawing is Tuesday night.

The $640 million jackpot is the seventh largest in Mega Millions history, according to the Mega Millions website. No one matched all six numbers.

The lottery said that there were 1,695,070 winning tickets at all prize levels Friday. Four matched all five white balls, winning the second-tier prize. One of those that was sold in South Carolina had the optional Megaplier making that ticket worth $2 million. Other ones were sold in North Carolina and two in California.

Across the United States, 50 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball, winning the third-tier prize. Five of those tickets are worth $20,000 each because they included the optional Megaplier, Mega Millions said. The other 45 win $10,000 each.

No one has won the Mega Millions big prize since April 18, when a $20 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in New York. Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands for $2 each.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots topping $1 billion, according to the promotion’s website. The jackpot rose into 10-digit figures one time each in 2018, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Here are the top 10 Mega Millions jackpots