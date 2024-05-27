Mike Tyson ‘doing great’ after medical episode on cross-country flight

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson is “doing great” after experiencing a medical episode while on a cross-country flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday, his representative said.

Tyson, 57, who was the undisputed heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990, “became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing,” his representative said. “He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

Medical personnel boarded the plane when it landed to assist Tyson, ESPN reported.

InTouch Weekly was the first media outlet to report Tyson’s situation.

“The Baddest Man on the Planet” is scheduled to face 27-year-old Jake Paul in a boxing match on July 20, ESPN reported.

The fight, which will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and aired on Netflix, is “Iron Mike’s” first bout since an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020, according to CNN. It will be his first professional match since losing by a technical knockout to Kevin McBride in 2005.

Paul, a social media influencer-turned-fighter, is 9-1 since turning professional in January 2020, according to The Athletic.

Tyson’s representative knocked down rumors that the fight was delayed because of the fighter’s medical condition, ESPN reported.

“It’s false reporting that his medical attention caused the flight delay,” the spokesperson said. “This two-hour delay was due to an air conditioning issue on the aircraft.”

Tyson, who at age 20 became the youngest boxer to win the heavyweight title when he defeated Trevor Berbick on Nov. 22, 1986, has a 50-6 career record with 44 knockouts.

He was the first unified heavyweight champion in the three-belt area and held the title until a stunning loss to James “Buster” Douglas on Feb. 11, 1990, in Tokyo.

