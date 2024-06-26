Milwaukee shooting: 2 adults, 2 children wounded at gas station

MILWAUKEE — Four people, including two children, were wounded on Wednesday when shots were fired at a BP gas station in Milwaukee, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 2:29 p.m. CDT at the station, located at 60th Street and Oklahoma Avenue, in the south side of the city, WISN-TV reported.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, several shots were fired at an occupied vehicle, striking the victims.

Two adults, a 33-year-old and a 28-year-old, were taken to an area hospital with injuries that were considered to be life-threatening, WDJT-TV reported. The children, ages 9 and 4, were also hospitalized, but their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, according to the television station.

“My son’s 9, so that makes me think about him and he could’ve been there,” Tracy Fronczak, who lives in the area, told WITI-TV.

It was unclear what led to the shooting.

There have been no arrests, according to WITI.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office told the television had not been called to the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

