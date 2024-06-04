MLB bans Padres’ Tucupita Marcano for life for betting on baseball

The MLB on Tuesday banned San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano for life and suspended four other players for one year for violating the league’s policy on gambling.

The announcement came two months after the MLB launched an investigation into bets made by Major and Minor League players. Under MLB rules, players, umpires and club or league officials are barred from placing bets on baseball games.

“The longstanding prohibition against betting on Major League Baseball games by those in the sport has been a bedrock principle for over a century,” Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred said Tuesday. “We have been clear that the privilege of playing in baseball comes with a responsibility to refrain from engaging in certain types of behavior that are legal for other people.”

Oakland Athletics reliever Michael Kelly and minor-league players Jay Groome, José Rodríguez and Andrew Saalfrank were handed one-year suspensions for placing bets on baseball, according to the MLB.

