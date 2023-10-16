M&M’S to the rescue: Mars to send ‘rescue squad’ if you run out of Halloween candy

If your trick-or-treat bowl runs empty this Halloween, Mars can save the holiday.

The candy company will send out the M&M’S Halloween Rescue Squad to deliver candy right to your door on Oct. 31.

Starting at 3 p.m. on Halloween, the company will bring you candy within an hour of registering on the Rescue Squad website.

It’s a partnership with Gopuff and will go on as supplies last.

The “Today” show reported that the candy refill is only available in areas that are served by Gopuff. To find out if your address is in the delivery area, you can visit the Rescue Squad’s website.

Apparently “rescue” and “emergency” are the keywords with fall food promotions.

Domino’s recently announced it would give customers a “free” emergency pizza. The pizza isn’t 100% free. It has to be earned by buying a pizza that costs $8 or more by Feb. 11, People magazine reported. Customers also need to be a rewards member.

The National Retail Federation said that consumers will spend $12.2 billion on costumes, decorations and candy this Halloween, exceeding pre-pandemic levels.