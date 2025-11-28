Trending

National Guard shooting: Charges upgraded against alleged gunman

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
National Guard Members Shot In Washington, D.C. WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 26: Members of law enforcement, including the U.S. Secret Service and the Washington Metropolitan Police Department, respond to a shooting near the White House on November 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. Two members of the West Virginia National Guard were shot near the White House Wednesday afternoon in what authorities are calling a targeted shooting. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
The man accused of opening fire on two National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C. will now face murder in the first degree.

US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro told Fox & Friends on Friday morning that the alleged gunman, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, will now face murder in the first degree.

He had been charged with assault with intent to kill while armed and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence before the death of Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, The Associated Press reported.

National Guard Shooting This photo provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, shows National Guard member Specialist Sarah Beckstrom. (U.S. Attorney's Office via AP) (AP)

Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe is in critical condition.

National Guard Shooting This photo provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, shows National Guard member Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe. (U.S. Attorney's Office via AP) (AP)

Lakanwal is an Afghan national who worked with the CIA and came to the U.S. because of the work with the U.S. government, The Washington Post reported. He entered the U.S. in 2021 as part of Operation Allies Welcome under former President Joe Biden’s administration and was granted asylum in April under President Donald Trump’s administration, according to the newspaper.

He had been a member of the CIA’s “Zero Units,” or National Strike Units, which conducted combat missions to capture or kill suspected terrorists, the Post reported.

Officials said he drove cross-country from Washington state to the nation’s capital and used a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver.

