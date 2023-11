National mall operator announces it will close shops on Thanksgiving; reopen Black Friday

Simon Properties, which is one of the largest mall operators in the United States, has announced that it will close most of its properties on Thanksgiving Day.

According to a press release by the company, all of the stores will reopen on Black Friday.

Simon Property Group, Inc. owns and manages malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills, and their properties include:

Woodbury Outlet Mall, Woodbury, New York

Beverly Center, Los Angeles, California

AC Hotel Miami Dadeland, Miami Florida

King of Prussia Mall, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania

The Forum Shops at Caesars, Las Vegas, Nevada

Lenox Square, Atlanta, Georgia

The Galleria, Houston, Texas

Chicago Premium Outlets, Chicago, Illinois

Aventura Mall, Aventura, Florida

West Town Mall, Knoxville, Tennessee