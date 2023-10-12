Officer suspended for calling in sick, then playing in police basketball tournament

SAN ANTONIO — An officer with the San Antonio Police Department was suspended after calling in sick and then playing in a police-sponsored basketball tournament, according to disciplinary records.

Officer John Paul McDonald was suspended for three days in late August, KSAT-TV reported.

According to San Antonio police, McDonald called in sick on July 22 and did not report to work that day, according to the television station.

Disciplinary records show that McDonald was later discovered playing in a San Antonio Police Officers’ Association basketball tournament, KSAT reported.

According to the report, McDonald “was actively playing basketball and clearly not sick.”

The four-year veteran of the force was suspended for feigning injury or illness and for violating restrictions on activities while ill, KSAT reported.

According to the police department’s rules, an officer who calls out sick, is injured or is on limited duty must stay at their home unless it is necessary to visit a doctor, hospital or pharmacy.

McDonald served the suspension between Sept. 19 and Sept. 21, according to disciplinary records.