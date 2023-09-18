Officials: 5 Americans held in Iran to be released Monday, amid swap for 5 Iranians, $6 billion

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has confirmed that the swap of five Americans plus the release of $6 billion in seized Iranian funds will take place on Monday, according to The Associated Press.

The detained U.S. citizens expected to be released Monday include Siamak Namazi, 51, Emad Shargi,59, and Morad Tahbaz, 67, plus two others who asked that their identity not be made public.

A source told Reuters that “A Qatari aircraft is on standby in Iran waiting to fly five soon-to-be-released U.S. citizens and two relatives to Doha on Monday morning.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Sunday during a press conference that the swap would take place Monday and includes releasing five Iranians imprisoned in the US for the five Americans imprisoned in Iran.

The $6 billion is coming from a restricted account in South Korea, where it was frozen when the U.S. reinstated sanctions against Tehran after former President Donald Trump left the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program.

The money came from selling oil to South Korea. According to Kanaai, the funds have been transferred to Qatar.

The detainees are scheduled to leave Iran early Eastern Time on Monday morning. The five Americans detained in Iran’s notorious Evin prison were told many times before they would soon be freed, The BBC reported.

The Iranian Foreign ministry spokesperson said two of the five Iranians who were held in the U.S. would return to Iran while two would stay in the U.S. at their request. The fifth detainee will join his family in a third country, he added.

