Pink plans to give away banned books at South Florida concerts

MIAMI — Pink was seeing red over banned books, so the pop singer will be giving thousands of copies away at her two South Florida concerts this week.

>> Read more trending news

The three-time Grammy Award winner, whose legal name is Alecia Beth Moore, teamed with PEN America and will hand out 2,000 books at the Florida stops of her Trustfall Tour, the Miami Herald reported.

The 44-year-old singer, known for hits such as “Raise Your Glass,” “Get the Party Started” and “So What,” will be performing at Miami’s Kaseva Center on Tuesday and at the Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Singer P!nk to give away banned books at her 2 South Florida concerts this week https://t.co/B32AB1SRDg — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) November 13, 2023

Pen America is a nonprofit that advocates freedom of expression, according to its website. The organization is partnering with Books & Books, and four titles that have been banned by various public schools will be distributed, the newspaper reported.

“Books have held a special joy for me from the time I was a child, and that’s why I am unwilling to stand by and watch while books are banned by schools,” Pink said in a news release through Pen America. “It’s especially hateful to see authorities take aim at books about race and racism and against LGBTQ authors and those of color. We have made so many strides toward equality in this country and no one should want to see this progress reversed.”

Pink announced her partnership with PEN America during an Instagram live session on Sunday, the Herald reported. She was joined by PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel and author Amanda Gorman, who is the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, the four books to be distributed are “The Family Book,” by Todd Parr; “The Hill We Climb,” by Gorman, the poem she recited at President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021; “Beloved,” the 1988 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Toni Morrison; and the “Girls Who Code” series by Reshma Saujani.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 23 NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Singer Pink and Cory Hart arrives at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

©2023 Cox Media Group