Pizza emergency? Domino’s will come to your rescue

Did you ever have a pizza emergency?

If there has ever been a time that you just HAD to have a pizza, Domino’s now has the solution.

As the company says, “Whoops! you burned dinner” or “study group needs a boost” or “wifi cut out mid-game” there apparently are times when a pizza is the only thing that could save the day.

The company has launched its “Emergency Pizza” promotion.

Customers have to make a single online order to earn the free emergency medium two-topping pizza that will then be available through the Domino’s Rewards app.

First, you have to order either a delivery or pickup online that costs at least $7.99. Once the order goes through, you earn the emergency pie.

Then you have to claim it within seven days by signing into, or joining, your rewards account.

Finally, you can redeem the free Emergency Pizza reward within 30 days. According to the small print, the pizzas are not allowed to be redeemed on Oct. 31, Dec. 31 or Feb. 11. And if you want a Handmade Pan Pizza, there is a charge for that.

If you don’t redeem the Emergency Pizza then they can earn a second during the promotional period which runs through Feb. 11.

It is also limited to one redemption.

Domino’s isn’t the only company that allows customers to earn free pizza.

Pappa John’s allows customers to earn points through its Papa Rewards program where you earn one point for every $1 spent. Once you hit 75 points you can get $10 in Pappa Dough that can then be redeemed towards any menu item.

Pizza Hut also has a reward program where customers get two points for every $1 spent. Then you can use the points at varying levels to get food. For example, 75 points will get you an order of breadsticks while 300 points will get you a large pizza.