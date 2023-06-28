Police searching for man accused of throwing lit firework into crowd, injuring several

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. — Investigators are searching for a man who is believed to have thrown a lit firework into a crowd of people earlier this month in Hermosa Beach.

>> Read more trending news

In a statement on Facebook, Hermosa Beach Police Department said that just before 10 p.m. on June 17, officers got a call about someone that had thrown a lit firework into a crowd of people at Vista, a restaurant and bar. The caller told officers that the crowd was participating in a silent disco and that the firework had exploded in the middle of the crowd. Parts of the firework hit multiple people.

The suspect fled the area after tossing the firework, according to KTLA.

Police described the suspect as a man possibly between 18 and 25 years old who wore a black sweatshirt with yellow lining, dark pants and a red, white and blue helmet, KCAL reported. He had a gas-powered bicycle with an American flag on the back of it.

Those who were injured had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

As of Wednesday, the suspect had not been located, police said. Information about a motive is unclear.