Powerball: Jackpot increases to $835 million

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Powerball: Monday's drawing was the fourth-largest in Powerball history. (Mario Tama/Getty Images )

The Powerball jackpot moved closer to the $1 billion mark as no one matched all five numbers and the red Powerball on Monday night. Wednesday’s jackpot will be an estimated $835 million.

The numbers drawn Monday were 10-12-22-36-50 and the Powerball was 4. The multiplier was 2X.

Jackpot jumps to $835M

Update 12:08 p.m. EDT Sept. 26: The Powerball jackpot increased to $835 million when no one matched all of the numbers. The amount remains the fourth-largest in the promotion’s history but is moving closer to becoming the fourth Powerball prize to top $1 billion.

If someone wins the big prize on Wednesday, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year; or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $390.4 million before taxes.

While there were no grand prize winners, three tickets in Florida and one in Oregon matched five numbers, giving their owners a $1 million prize, lottery officials said.

Original report: The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on July 19, when a $1.08 billion ticket was sold in California. That was the third-largest Powerball jackpot in the promotion’s history, lottery officials said.

How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Powerball jackpot?

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

  • $2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).
  • $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee).
  • $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023, drawing (One ticket from California).
  • $835 million – Sept. 27, 2023 drawing.
  • $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).
  • $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).
  • $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington).
  • $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland).
  • $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California).
  • $687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 (Two tickets from Iowa and New York).

2023 Powerball jackpots won

  • Feb. 6 — $754.6 million — Washington
  • March 4 — $162.6 million — Virginia
  • April 19 — $252.6 million — Ohio
  • July 19 — $1.08 billion — California
