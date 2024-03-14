Trending

Powerball: No winner as jackpot grows to $600 million

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Powerball: The jackpot was at $559 million as numbers were drawn on Wednesday. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images )

The Powerball jackpot continued to grow as no one picked all five numbers and the white Powerball. Saturday’s grand prize will be worth $600 million, lottery officials said.

Numbers drawn Wednesday night for a prize worth $559 million were 21-29-54-59-62 and the Powerball was 4. The Power Play was 2X.

Update 12:05 a.m. EDT March 14: There was no grand prize winner in Wednesday’s drawing, meaning that Saturday’s prize will be worth $600 million.

If someone wins Saturday’s big prize, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $293.4 million before taxes, lottery officials said.

There were several second-tier winners.

One ticket in Georgia matched all five numbers and had a Power Play option for $2 million. Solo tickets in New York and Texas also had five numbers but no Power Play, giving the winners $1 million each.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1 by a single ticket in Michigan that matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win an $842.2 million grand prize. Since then, there have been 30 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

  • $2.04 billion -- Nov. 7, 2022; California.
  • $1.765 billion -- Oct. 11, 2023; California.
  • $1.586 billion -- Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.
  • $1.08 billion -- July 19, 2023; California.
  • $842 million -- Jan. 1, 2024; Michigan.
  • $768.4 million -- Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.
  • $758.7 million -- Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.
  • $754.6 million -- Feb. 6, 2023; Washington.
  • $731.1 million -- Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.
  • $699.8 million -- Oct. 4, 2021; California.

Original report: The highest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, sold to a single winner in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

