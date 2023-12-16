Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release holiday card for 2023

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Friday released their 2023 holiday card.

“We wish you a very happy holiday season. Thanks for all the support in 2023!” the card reads, according to People Magazine. The card was sent in an email on behalf of their Archwell organization.

The card linked the foundation’s Impact Report which shared what they had been working on over the last year or so, according to CBS News.

The photo on the card featured Prince Harry, 39, and Meghan Markle, 42, at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in 2023, People Magazine reported. The Invictus Games took place last September in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The couple’s children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, were not part of this year’s card, USA Today reported. The idea of this year’s card was to focus on the philanthropic work that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been focusing on.

The card was released Friday just hours after Prince Harry won his phone hacking lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers.

“I’ve been told that slaying dragons will get you burned but in light of today’s victory and the importance of doing what is needed for a free and honest press, it is a worthwhile price to pay. The mission continues,” Prince Harry said in a statement obtained by People Magazine.