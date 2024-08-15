Recall alert: 46K DeWalt battery mowers recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 46,000 battery-powered lawnmowers.

The CPSC said that if water gets into the mower’s handle while the battery is installed, the mower may not turn off if the handle is released. It could also start without a key. In both cases, the mower could cut someone.

The following models are part of the recall:

2024 DeWalt battery 21″ push walk-behind mowers

DCMWP234U2

DCMWP600X2

DeWalt battery 21″ self-propelled walk-behind mowers

DCMWSP256U2

DCMWSP650Y2

They are black, gray and yellow with DeWalt printed on the front or side. The model number is on the rear door of the mower with a date and factory code on the left side.

Only date codes 2023 32-58 through 2024 13058 are part of the recall. Ones made after March 2024 (2024 13-58) are not.

They were sold at Home Depot, Tractor Supply, Ace Hardware and other stores nationwide They were also sold on the same companies’ websites from January 2024 through July 2024 for between $530 and $750, the CPSC said.

If you have one you are told not to use it if it has gotten wet and to contact the company for a free repair at an authorized service center.

For more information call DeWalt at 800-990-6421 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the company’s website.

