Recall alert: 56K Remington hair dryers recalled; pose shock, electrocution risk

Empower Brands has issued a recall for approximately 56,300 Remington hair dryers due to electrocution and shock hazards.

The recall affects hair dryers sold under the Remington brand, model number D3190DCDN, which lack an immersion protection device, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

The recalled hair dryers pose a risk of serious injury or death if they fall into water while plugged in, as they do not have the necessary safety device to prevent electrocution.

The recalled hair dryers are purple with black accents and feature three black-colored operating buttons on the handles, with “Remington” written in white text on the side.

The hair dryers were sold exclusively online through Walmart Marketplace, Target Marketplace, and Amazon from March 2024 through June 2025, priced between $25 and $32.

Consumers are advised to immediately unplug and stop using the affected hair dryers and contact Empower Brands for a full refund.

To receive the refund, consumers must submit a photo of the hair dryer with its power cord cut in half to the recall registration portal, the CPSC said.

Consumers can contact Empower Brands toll-free at 1-844-695-2134 or email the company for more information.

No incidents or injuries have been reported in connection with the recalled hair dryers.

