Recall alert: 850k Fords, Lincolns recalled over fuel pump problem

Ford has recalled 850,318 vehicles because of an issue with the fuel pump.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the low-pressure fuel pump may fail and cause the engine to stall while driving.

The recall affects the following vehicles by model year:

2021-2023

Bronco

Explorer

Lincoln Aviator

F-250 SD

F-350 SD

F-450 SD

F-550 SD

2021-2022

Lincoln Navigator

Mustang

F-150

2022

Expedition

The NHTSA said the fix is being developed, so owners will get notified twice about the recall. One letter will be mailed on July 14 and a second when the repair is available.

If you have questions, you can call Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 25S75.

