Recall alert: Children’s anti-cavity rinse recalled because it may be contaminated

An anti-cavity oral rinse for children has been recalled because it may be contaminated with yeast.

>> Read more trending news

Church & Dwight Co. recalled one lot of 16-ounce bottles of TheraBreath Kids Strawberry Splash that was sold only on Amazon between May 31 and Sept. 2, 2023, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company said it “identified a microbial contamination due to the presence of yeast (Candida parapsilosis)” in lot number PA3083011.

The affected product number is 20509730 and the UPC number is 6 97029 70000 6.

“The company is not aware of any reports of consumer illness or injury to date. The product poses no risk to healthy children, while it could potentially pose a health risk to immune-compromised children,” according to a statement from the company.

Customers should call consumer relations at 800-981-4710 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, before disposing of the mouth rinse. Church & Dwight Co. said it will provide customers with a refund.

©2023 Cox Media Group