Recall alert: Kyte Baby Slumber Suits recalled for violating flammability regulations

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of about 20,500 pieces of baby sleepwear because the clothing violates federal flammability regulations.

The CPSC said Kyte Baby Slumber Suits pose a risk of burn injuries. The sleepwear has a label that reads “Made in China” along with the care instructions on a label at the neck of the suit.

They were sold in medium, large and extra-large sizes in the following colors:

Midnight

Taro

Slate

Sage

Blush

Cloud

Alpine Village

Crepe

Racoon

Jurassic

Eucalyptus

Blue Heron

Cloud Poppies

Haze

Midnight Poppies

Coastline

They were sold online at Kytebaby.com from November 2022 to March 2024 for about $75, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled slumber suits, you should not use them and contact Kyte Baby for instructions on how to destroy or return them for a refund or store credit.

For more information, contact the company at 817-381-8723 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday. You can also reach them by email or online.





©2024 Cox Media Group