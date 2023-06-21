Recall alert: Tostitos Avocado Salsa Dip recalled over missing ingredient on label

Frito-Lay is recalling Tostitos Avocado Salsa Dip because an allergen included in the salsa was not listed as an ingredient on the label.

According to the company, the dip has the correct label on the front but the back label is a label meant for a different product. Milk is the ingredient missing from the label, according to an announcement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the FDA said.

The jars with the wrong labels were placed in stores nationwide beginning on April 5.

The product affected by the recall is the 15-ounce jar of Tostitos Avocado Salsa. The UPC code ends in 0559, and the best-by dates are Nov. 2, 2023, or Nov. 3, 2023.

For more information, call Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 800-352-4477, between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

