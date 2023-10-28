Remains found in Alabama 1990 have been identified as missing Georgia woman

CLEBURN COUNTY, Ala. — Human remains that were found in a wooded area in Alabama in 1990 have been identified as a woman who was reported missing from Georgia.

>> Read more trending news

The remains were found by a logging crew in Heflin, Alabama in February 1990, according to WSB-TV. Investigators at the time believed the remains belonged to a white woman but the condition of the remains made it difficult for them to identify.

The cause of death was determined to be homicide, according to the news station.

The case into the unidentified remains was reopened in 2022 and the investigators partnered with a private DNA laboratory in hope of trying to find some relatives. Eventually, according to WSB-TV, investigators were able to match the DNA from the remains to the woman’s daughter.

The woman has been identified as Clara Kopp Reynolds. She was believed to be 41 or 42 at the time of her death. Reynolds was also from Georgia, according to the news station.

Heflin Police Department said Reynolds was last seen with a man who was a friend. She was supposed to be traveling to Florida.

Police say they do have a suspect but information including the identity of the suspect has not been released.