Republicans nominate Steve Scalise as next House speaker

Republicans voted Wednesday to nominate House Majority Leader Steve Scalise to serve as the next House speaker following the ouster last week of Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

Lawmakers told The Associated Press that House Republicans chose Scalise over Rep. Jim Jordan in a private ballot at the Capitol. Scalise, who serves as the second highest-ranked Republican in the House, was nominated in a 113-99 vote, The Hill reported.

He will need to win 217 votes on the House floor to win the speakership.

Last week, Scalise tossed his name into the race for the speaker’s gavel. In a letter shared on social media, he asked his colleagues for their support.

“This next chapter won’t be easy, but I know what it takes to fight and I am prepared for the battles that lie ahead,” Scalise wrote.

It is with a strong sense of responsibility and purpose that I seek the House Republican Conference’s nomination for Speaker of the House.



Scalise has represented Louisiana’s 1st congressional district since 2008, and he served as House majority whip from 2019 to 2022.

In 2017, Scalise was shot and injured when a gunman opened fire during a practice for the annual Congressional Baseball Game.

