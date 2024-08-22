Richard Simmons’ death ruled accident

A medical examiner determined what killed fitness guru Richard Simmons representatives announced Wednesday.

Thomas Estey, Simmons’ representative, told People magazine, “Richard’s death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor. The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed.”

His longtime housekeeper found Simmons on July 13 the day after he celebrated his 76th birthday, CNN reported.

There were reports that Simmons had fallen in his bathroom on his birthday but decided not to see a doctor. He was found unresponsive next to his bed the next morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department had said that there was no foul play but testing was needed so his cause of death was initially listed as deferred.

Days before his death, Simmons told People magazine, “I feel good! I am grateful that I’m here, that I’m alive for another day. I’ll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people.”

Along with the cause of death, Simmons’ family thanked fans for “their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier Lenny Simmons told the celebrity gossip site, “I don’t want people to be sad about my brother. I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives. He truly cared about people. He called, wrote and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help. So don’t be sad. Celebrate his life.”

