Rosalynn Carter: Former first lady to be honored in private tribute service

Friends, family, members of Congress and Georgia elected officials will gather at the Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church in Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon for an invitation-only tribute service to remember former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

Carter, 96, died in her hometown of Plains, Georgia, on Nov. 19, two days after The Carter Center announced she had entered home hospice care. She is survived by her husband of 77 years, former President Jimmy Carter, and several children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

President Carter and several family members are expected to attend Tuesday’s tribute service, with grandchildren serving as honorary pallbearers, according to the Center.

The service will feature some of Rosalynn Carter’s favorite Scripture passages and songs. The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, pianist David Osborne and Carter family friends Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are scheduled to perform, according to the Center and WSB-TV.

Glenn Memorial’s pastor, the Rev. Mark Westmoreland, will start the tribute by giving the call to worship and invocation. The Carters’ personal pastor, Pastor Tony Lowden, will give opening remarks before the Carters’ second eldest son, James Earl “Chip” Carter III, welcomes guests. Daughter Amy Carter will present a reading, and one of the Carters’ grandsons and three great-grandchildren will read Scripture passages. Tributes will be delivered by longtime aide and friend Kathryn Cade, journalist Judy Woodruff and grandson Jason Carter before Lowden closes the service with a benediction.

Guests slated to attend the service include President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and former first ladies Melania Trump, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentlemen Doug Emhoff will also be in attendance.

Rosalynn Carter entered home hospice care on Nov. 17, nine months after her husband, the 99-year-old former president. The couple was married for 77 years before her death, marking the longest marriage of any presidential couple.

The tribute service Tuesday is scheduled one day before a planned funeral service for the first lady. The funeral procession will arrive just before 11 a.m. at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains ahead of a service for family and friends. At 12:30 p.m., the casket will be taken by hearse to the Carter family residence for a private interment, according to the Center.