Shannen Doherty gives health update, says cancer has spread to her brain

“Beverly Hills, 90210″ star Shannen Doherty provided a sobering update about her health on Tuesday, revealing that her breast cancer has spread to her brain.

Doherty, 52, shared the news on her personal Instagram account, writing that “My fear is obvious.”

“On January 5th, my CT scan showed Mets in my brain,” Doherty wrote. “Yesterday’s video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain.”

On “January 12, the first round of radiation took place,” Doherty continued in a separate post. “My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life.”

Doherty rose to fame playing the role of Brenda Walsh on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” according to IMDb.com.

She also played Prue Halliwell for three seasons on the television series “Charmed.”

Doherty initially was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015, “Good Morning America” reported. She underwent a single mastectomy and then had chemotherapy and radiation treatments before announcing she was in remission in April 2017.

Doherty revealed in February 2020 that her breast cancer had returned and was at stage 4, according to Variety. She went into remission two years later, but learned during the winter of 2019 that the cancer had returned and had become metastatic stage 4.

Doherty’s acting career has spanned more than four decades. Her 80 acting credits include “Charmed,” “Heathers,” “21 Jump Street,” “Little House on the Prairie” and “Our House,” according to IMDb.com.

