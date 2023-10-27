Sheriff: 1 arrested, another wanted in huge $1.6 million liquor theft

GIBSONTON, Fla. — Officials say a man was arrested and they are actively searching for another in connection with a theft of around $1.6 million worth of liquor in Gibsonton, Florida.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said that between July 7 and July 10, a group of suspects entered a distribution center for liquor in Gibsonton, Florida. Between those three days, the suspects removed about $1.6 million worth of liquor from the distribution center with at least two semi-trailers.

Investigators said that the liquor was moved to South Florida. Detectives were able to track a shipment to a storage facility in Hialeah, according to WFLA.

The sheriff’s office said the storage facility had over $1.5 million worth of liquor inside and that they were able to find the trucks that were used to move the liquor as well. The liquor was recovered and then returned to its owners.

“I commend our dedicated detectives for their tireless efforts in swiftly apprehending the individual responsible for this audacious million-dollar liquor theft,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “The recovery of over $1.5 million worth of stolen liquor is a testament to their unwavering commitment to justice. As the investigation unfolds, we anticipate further arrests, ensuring that all involved parties are brought to justice.”

Miguel Angel Artles Rivas, 33, was arrested by deputies, according to WFLA. He is facing charges including grand theft of $100,000 or more and burglary over $1,000 in damages.

Deputies have a warrant out for a second suspect, Ruth Melly Cardero, 54, according to the news station.