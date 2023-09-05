Singer Joe Jonas files for divorce from actress Sophie Turner

MIAMI — Singer Joe Jonas filed for divorce from his wife of four years, actress Sophie Turner, according to court documents filed Tuesday in South Florida.

Jonas, 34, filed his petition in Miami-Dade County, according to Miami-Dade County online court records.

The couple’s last public appearance together was on Aug. 14 at the first Jonas Brothers World Tour concert in New York at Yankee Stadium, WPLG-TV reported.

The filing stated the marriage between Jonas and Turner, 27, was “irretrievably broken,” “Today” reported.

According to the filing, Jonas and Turner have a prenuptial agreement in place.

The couple have two daughters, born in 2020 and 2022, CNN reported. According to court documents, Jonas is seeking shared custody of the children. They are identified as Willa, 3, and a 14-month-girl identified in the divorce documents as D., People reported.

The couple have not publicly revealed the name of their younger child, according to “Today.”

Neither Jonas nor Turner have responded to requests for comment from media outlets. Representatives for each also have not responded.

The pop singer and “Game of Thrones” actress began dating in 2016 and became engaged the following year, CNN reported. They were married for the first time in a last-minute ceremony in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019, according to People.

They elected to have a second, more formal ceremony a month later at Le Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France, according to the magazine.

Turner and Jonas bought a house in Miami’s Bay Point area in September 2021 for approximately $11 million, the Miami Herald reported. According to the newspaper, the couple just sold the six-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom waterfront mansion for $15 million.

