Singer Sean Kingston booked into South Florida jail

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Singer Sean Kingston was booked into a South Florida jail on Sunday on fraud and theft related charges after spending more than a week in a California jail.

According to Broward County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Kingston, 34, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, faces charges of organized scheme to defraud more than $50,000; four counts of criminal use of personal identification information; three counts of grand theft, two of them worth more than $100,000; one count of uttering an insufficient funds check for more than $150; and one count of violating his probation, according to the arrest warrant.

Kingston was arrested on May 23 on a Broward County Sheriff’s warrant in Fort Irwin, located in San Bernardino County, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

The rapper and reggae singer was arrested in California hours after the sheriff’s office raided the singer’s Southwest Ranches house in Broward County.

Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, 61, are accused of regularly bouncing checks and scamming businesses and banks for furniture, jewelry and the use of a Cadillac Escalade, according to the Miami Herald.

Turner was arrested at the Broward County residence on the day of the raid, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Since October 2023, the singer and his mother are accused of defrauding a jewelry business, a luxury bed company, a luxury microLED television company and a used luxury and exotic car dealership, the newspaper reported, citing their arrest warrants.

According to the arrest warrants, Kingston and Turner allegedly stole nearly $500,000 in jewelry, $86,000 from the the bed company and $160,000 from the Cadillac dealer, WTVJ reported. They also allegedly stole more than $200,000 from Bank of America and more than $100,000 from First Republic Bank, according to the television station.

Prosecutors alleged that they fraudulently secured the cash from the banks by using personal identification numbers of the financial institutions, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Kingston remains in the Broward County Jail, online records show. Bail was set at $100,000. Turner was released from jail after posting $160,000 bond on May 28, the Herald reported.

