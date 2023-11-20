Singer Suki Waterhouse reveals she is pregnant

Singer Suki Waterhouse gave her fans more than they expected on Sunday, announcing that she is expecting her first child.

>> Read more trending news

The 31-year-old actress-singer shared the news of her expected child with Robert Pattinson on Sunday while she performed at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico, People reported.

“I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” Waterhouse said in a video caught by a fan on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on... i’m not sure it’s working”



Suki Waterhouse announcing that she’s pregnant today at Corona Festival! 🤰🏼💕pic.twitter.com/MhZEkCJVgb — suki waterhouse archive (@bestsukiw) November 19, 2023

Waterhouse pointed to her stomach before opening her coat to reveal a baby bump, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m not sure if it’s working,” she said as she began her musical set.

Waterhouse and Pattinson were first romantically linked in July 2018 and reportedly began living together in London where Pattinson filmed “The Batman,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

During that time, People, citing “an insider,” said that the couple’s relationship blossomed and appeared to be “on the fast track.”

Waterhouse and Pattinson made their red carpet debut at the Dior Men’s Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt, in December 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In May 2023, they appeared at the 2023 Met Gala, the entertainment news website reported.

In an interview with The Sunday Times that was published in February 2023, Waterhouse said she was shocked with the happiness in her relationship with Pattison.

“I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up (on my phone) or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me,” Waterhouse told the newspaper. “We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.”

©2023 Cox Media Group