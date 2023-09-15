Slithering surprise: 20 rattlesnakes found in garage

MESA, Ariz. — A man in Arizona thought he had three rattlesnakes in his garage, not something to be worried about but it was only three right?

Don’t be so sure about that.

When a snake removal company’s workers got to the man’s home, they found way more than three, The Associated Press reported.

In all, there were 20 western diamondback rattlesnakes. Five adults and 15 babies and one of the adults was pregnant.

Most of the snakes were around the man’s hot water heater in his garage.

Rattlesnake Solutions owner Bryan Hughes said, “This is our record for the most rattlesnakes caught in one call,” the AP reported.

There may have been even more at one point as Hughes said there were several shredded skins in the garage. Maybe as many as 40 at one point.

Marissa with Rattlesnake Solutions said the man told her that they had been in the garage for a few days and that he left the garage door open hoping that they would leave on their own.

If you’re brave enough to see the removal in action, Rattlesnake Solutions posted a video of the slithering surprise. You can hear the rattles almost drowning out Marissa and the homeowner as they speak to each other and as Marissa carefully grabs each one with a long grabbing tool.

Marissa took them far away from the garage and released them back into the wild, counting each as she put them in their new home, as seen in the video. She said it was a “very fun call.” (Fun is apparently relative.)

This isn’t the first time Rattlesnake Solutions has made headlines. The company pulled a non-venomous coachwhip snake from a toilet bowl in July.