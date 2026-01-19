Spicy: Rams players use cayenne pepper to stay warm during frigid game against Bears

CHICAGO — The Los Angeles Rams used a spicy remedy to stay warm during Sunday’s frigid NFC divisional game at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

Several Rams put cayenne pepper in their socks to neutralize the bitter cold.

According to NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark, Los Angeles players told her that the spice supports blood flow to help keep sensations in their feet.

The Rams needed every advantage against the No. 2-seeded Bears, pulling up their socks to win 20-17 in overtime after giving up a game-tying touchdown to Chicago with 18 seconds remaining in regulation.

Some Rams players have put cayenne pepper in their socks, per the NBC broadcast.



"It brings heat and keeps the blood flowing." pic.twitter.com/2US74U1yv8 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 18, 2026

The temperature at kickoff was 19 degrees, it was snowing and the winds swirling up to 25 mph made it feel like -2 degrees.

Los Angeles took advantage of a Kam Curl interception in overtime and moved into position for Harrison Mevis’ game-winning 42-yard field goal.

The victory sent the No. 5-seeded Rams to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since Los Angeles won Super Bowl LVI after the 2021 season.

Rams NT Poona Ford explains the Cayenne pepper in the socks tactic to stay warm. (This was a new one to me- had not heard of this strategy before!) pic.twitter.com/IQtDbPm2G5 — Kalyn Kahler (@kalynkahler) January 19, 2026

The Rams will face a familiar opponent, traveling to Seattle to play the top-seeded Seahawks for the right to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LX.

Cold feet? Numbness? Poor circulation? I’ve found that a simple cayenne pepper compress can bring warmth back to my feet and even help with peripheral neuropathy, including in cases of diabetes. 🌶️ pic.twitter.com/xgiFvBo0yV — Barbara Oneill (@BarbaraOneillAU) October 2, 2025

According to ESPN, the two NFC West teams split two games during the regular season, with the home team winning each time.

