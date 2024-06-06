Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, Bruce Springsteen among StubHub’s top in-demand artists of summer 2024

As summer is kicking off, StubHub has released its annual Summer Tour Preview which includes a list of the most in-demand events, trends and more for the summer of 2024.

“This summer, live concerts have become a global phenomenon,” StubHub said in a news release.

More people from the United States are traveling to around 53 countries this year surrounding concerts and events, StubHub said.

Interest in seeing a concert has soared this year and fans from 195 countries have purchased tickets on StubHub this year, according to The Today Show. That is about a 30% increase since the summer of 2023.

“The global reach of live music is the widest we’ve seen in any given summer season on StubHub, with ticket buyers coming from 195 countries,” said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub. “Americans traveling to international concerts and festivals is up threefold over last summer, while we’re also seeing 42% growth in the number of international fans coming to the U.S.”





Here are the top in-demand artists and how many shows they have this summer, according to StubHub:

Taylor Swift (37 events) Coldplay (25 events) The Rolling Stones (13 events) Zach Bryan (31 events) Olivia Rodrigo (33 events) Morgan Wallen (20 events) Bruce Springsteen (23 events) Foo Fighters (20 events) Chris Stapleton (23 events) P!nk (23 events)

This is the fourth time that Taylor Swift has made StubHub’s list at No. 1, according to The Today Show.

