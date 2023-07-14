Teen, stepmother charged with 26 car break-ins after being found in blood-spattered car at a Walmart

CANTON, Ga. — A woman and her stepson are each facing 26 charges related to car break-ins after they were found in a car with blood splatter inside in a Walmart parking lot in Canton, Georgia last weekend.

>> Read more trending news

Canton Police Department said that officers were called about 26 cars that were broken into in the Cherokee Overlook subdivision and the Laurels of Greenwood Apartments on Sunday just before 8 a.m., according to WSB-TV.

Officers found blood in multiple vehicles and a witness reportedly said that they saw a red-colored passenger car leaving the area after they were woken up by a car alarm, according to a news release from the Canton Police Department.

Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called about a teenager and woman passed out inside a red car in a Walmart parking lot on Riverstone Parkway, WSB-TV reported.

When officers arrived at the scene, they detained the teenager and the woman, police say. The officers looked inside the car, they found blood and other items inside. The teenager was found with a stolen firearm in his possession while he was detained. She was treated for a cut on her hand.

According to WSB-TV, it is unclear why the two were passed out in the car.

Canton Police Department Detectives were called out to the scene to speak with the teenager and woman, police say. A search warrant was also obtained for the car.

Police say the officers determined that the woman was the teenager’s stepmother. The woman was identified as Brianna Rogers, and the teenager’s identity has not been released due to his age.

Rogers has been charged with 26 counts of entering auto and a count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police say. The teenager was charged with the same charges and was released into the custody of his biological mother.

Police say additional charges are pending.