Texas school shooting: Alleged gunman arrested

DALLAS — Nearly a year after a school was rocked by a shooting, another alleged gunman opened fire at the same high school.

Tracy Haynes, 17, is in police custody for opening fire at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas. Four students were injured in the Tuesday afternoon shooting. They have conditions ranging from not life-threatening to serious.

Dallas School Shooting Parents are checked in to pick up their children at Wilmer-Hutchins High School, where police are responded to reports of a shooting at in Dallas, Tx., Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Three students aged 15 to 18 were hit by bullets while the fourth victim, whose age was not released, had a “musculoskeletal injury to the lower body.”

All four who were injured were male.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. CT. Police are not sure how the gun was brought inside the building since it has metal detectors and a clear backpack policy. Police said it did not come into the building “during regular intake time.”

Students said they heard several gunshots ring out. Some students ran from the building.

In one science class, students said they took shelter behind their teacher’s desk.

In a history class, one student closed the classroom’s door and while the rest hid in a corner.

Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde said a teacher persuaded the Haynes to leave the school, preventing more shots from being fired.

“The teacher is a very humble individual, and he was able to direct the student away from the campus so that he could take care of, first, the injured students, and secondly, to ensure that the alleged suspect did not enter into the rest of the school building,” Elizalde said. “Much more (violence) was avoided because he was directed away from the school.”

Haynes turned himself in to the police Tuesday night. He was charged with four counts of aggravated assault in a mass shooting.

The shooting was just over a year since another student shot a classmate in a classroom. That incident happened on April 12, 2024. The district at the time blamed human error and systems failure for allowing the gun to get inside the school. Students said after that incident that metal detectors were not regularly used and the staff did not enforce the clear bag policy.

