Tiger Woods: Right ankle pain-free, but rest of leg still causing problems

Tiger Woods provided an update on Tuesday about his ankle and leg injuries, which forced him to withdraw from the Masters earlier this year.

Woods, 47, had surgery on his right ankle two weeks after withdrawing from play during the third round at Augusta National, Sports Illustrated reported. The procedure addressed the arthritis that plagued Woods after his 2021 car crash in California, where he sustained extensive injuries to his right leg.

“My ankle is fine. Where they fused my ankle, I have absolutely zero issue whatsoever,” the 15-time majors champion told The Associated Press. “That pain is completely gone. It’s the other areas that have been compensated for.

“But all the surrounding areas is where I had all my problems and I still do. So you fix one, others have to become more hypermobile to get around it, and it can lead to some issues.”

Woods was on his feet most of last weekend, as he caddied for his son Charlie at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship, Golfweek reported.

A video that showed Woods walking the course with barely a limp went viral over the weekend, according to the magazine.

“I’m pretty sore after caddying for four days,” Woods told the AP. “It was a flat course, thank God.”

Charlie Woods finished at 3-under 68 to finish tied for 17th in the 14-15 division, NBC Sports reported.

Tiger Woods gave no indication when he might be playing again, but just the sight of him striding confidently down the fairways is enough to stoke the rumors once again.

There is a possibility Woods might compete at his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in late November, since the tournament host receives an exemption, the AP reported. A more likely scenario could be at the PNC Championship, which is sanctioned by the PGA Tour Champions.

That means if Woods plays, he would be allowed to use a golf cart.