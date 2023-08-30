Train derails off bridge in South Dakota, officials say

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — A train derailment on a South Dakota railway bridge caused several cars to topple onto their sides, authorities said Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post by North Sioux City Fire/Rescue/EMS, responders told residents to avoid the area of Main Street to State Highway 105.

KITV reported that some of the cars on the train bridge were hanging over the span. Witnesses told the television station that the cars involved were tankers and grain cars.

The derailment occurred at about 4 p.m. CDT, KTIV reported.

The television station confirmed that the train cars are operated by D&I Railroad. On its website, the railroad describes itself as a “wholly owned subsidiary of L.G. Everist, Inc., owners of one of the largest privately-owned fleets of railroad equipment of any aggregate producer in North America.”

Company officials told KTIV that they would be investigating the incident and offered no other comments.

TRAIN DERAILMENT: A train in North Sioux City derailed off a bridge Wednesday afternoon. Below are photos from the scene. pic.twitter.com/noGf040EnG — KTIV News Four (@ktivnews) August 30, 2023

It was unclear if there were any injuries, or whether any of the train cars were carrying any hazardous material.

An investigation is ongoing.