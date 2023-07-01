Traveler hits $1.3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS — What happens in Vegas is supposed to stay there. Not this time. A lot of money left Las Vegas.

One person at Harry Reid International Airport hit the jackpot on a slot machine on Tuesday, winning more than $1.3 million, airport officials confirmed to KLAS-TV. Officials said the traveler, who was not identified, won the jackpot while playing the Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds slot machine in the Terminal 1 Esplanade, KVVU-TV reported.

“That’s one way to end a vacation -- as a MILLIONAIRE!” the airport tweeted on Wednesday.

A Twitter user posted the winnings in a photo, according to KVVU. According to the photograph, the person won $1,330,133.04, KLAS reported.

It is unclear who the tourist is, where they are from or where they were going.

Slot machines installed at the airport have generated more than $1 billion in revenue over the last 36 years, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal and KVVU.

Harry Reid International and Reno-Tahoe International Airport are the only two airports in the U.S. with slot machines available for travelers, People reported, citing KVVU.