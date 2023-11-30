Troopers rescue multiple dogs, puppies left abandoned in U-Haul on Thanksgiving

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — 15 dogs and puppies were found in an abandoned U-Haul in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Police say another 10 were recovered after they were found with the suspects.

Oregon State Police said that on Nov. 23, troopers were called out to the Love’s Truck Stop in Klamath Falls about a U-Haul that was left in the parking lot for a couple of days, according to KATU.

When troopers arrived, they could hear barking from the back of the trailer, the news outlet reported.

Police say the U-Haul was reported stolen. Troopers worked to obtain a search warrant for the vehicle. Once they did, they found about seven cages with 15 abandoned dogs including puppies. Troopers noticed that the dogs were “severely neglected” but were alive.

Troopers contacted two suspects and found an additional 10 dogs, police say.

The suspects were identified as David Eugene McMillion, 50, and Lisa Annette Weeks, 39, according to police. McMillion was charged with animal abandonment, criminal mischief II, unauthorized use of a vehicle and animal neglect II. Weeks were charged with animal abandonment, unauthorized use of a vehicle and animal neglect II.

“In all, 25 dogs were turned over the Klamath County Animal Shelter for evaluation and care. One puppy has tested positive for canine parvo. All dogs currently at the shelter have been quarantined and the shelter sanitized to help prevent further spread of the disease,” police say.

Once the dogs have been cleared medically, they will be available for adoption, KATU reported.