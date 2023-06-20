Tropical Storm Bret forms in Atlantic; could become a hurricane by end of the week

Tropical Storm Bret formed in the Atlantic on Monday, east of the Windward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center.

>> Read more trending news

According to the NHC, the storm should become a hurricane by the end of the week.

Bret, the second named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, formed nearly 1,300 miles east of the southern Windward Islands. It is moving west at 18 miles per hour.

According to the NHC, Bret is expected to reach hurricane strength as it reaches the Lesser Antilles on Thursday and Friday.

The NHC forecast said that those living in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands should closely monitor updates and have a hurricane plan in place. However, it was “too early to specify the location and magnitude of where these hazards could occur.”

So far, no coastal watches or warnings have been issued.

Jun 19 11AM EDT: Tropical Depression Three has formed in the central tropical Atlantic. Everyone in the Lesser

Antilles, Puerto Rico, and Virgin Islands should closely monitor updates to the forecast at https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ and have their hurricane plan in place. pic.twitter.com/lx0teiMMfp — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 19, 2023





2023 Cox Media Group