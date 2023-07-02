Truck catches fire after fireworks reignite in trash can

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A truck caught fire at a southwest Florida home after spent fireworks placed in a nearby trash can reignited on Saturday, authorities said.

A family in Lehigh Acres had placed the fireworks in a trash can that contained water, but moments later flames began shooting out of the container and spread to the truck, which was parked in a residential driveway, WBBH-TV reported.

“Even after they’ve exploded, fireworks are still dangerous until they cool down,” Lehigh Acres Fire Control wrote in a Facebook post.

The fire agency said that while there was water in the trash can, it was not high enough to completely cover the fireworks.

“Use a metal container, set away from your home and vehicles, and fill with enough water to completely soak the fireworks inside,” Lehigh Acres Fire Control wrote on Facebook. “Keep an eye on the container until you are sure the fireworks are cool and safe.

The truck was severely damaged by the flames, WINK-TV reported.

“Mostly people will take used fireworks and they’ll just come throw them in the garbage can, but garbage is flammable and usually they’re next to houses, which is one of the reasons why you don’t want to stick them in the garbage can, Charlie Hammott, who works at Phantom Fireworks in Fort Myers, told WZVN-TV.

Phantom’s general manager also suggests keeping a fire extinguisher or a bucket of water nearby in case sparks ignite, according to the television station.