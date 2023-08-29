Trump indictment in Georgia: First co-defendant pleads not guilty

Ray Smith, an attorney who represented former President Donald Trump in 2020 Georgia election cases and who, along with Trump, is one of 19 co-defendants facing racketeering charges in Georgia, pleaded not guilty Monday in a Fulton County court filing, NBC News reported.

Smith entered the plea hours after a judge set a Sept. 6 arraignment date for Trump and the 18 others who were indicted last week on charges they tried to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in that state.

Smith is charged with 12 counts — three of solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer; two of false statements; two of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree; two of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings; one of violation of the Georgia RICO Act; one of conspiracy to commit filing false documents; and one of conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer.

He surrendered last week at the Fulton County Jail and was released after posting a $50,000 bond.

According to CNN, Smith’s attorney, Amanda Clark Palmer, said in Monday’s filing that they understand Smith will not appear in court for his scheduled arraignment since he entered the plea.

The other 18 co-defendants are scheduled to be arraigned next week in 15-minute increments. Trump is scheduled to be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 6, according to the schedule.

It is unclear as to whether Trump will be arraigned in person or virtually.