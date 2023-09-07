Wendy’s to release new pumpkin spice frosty

Wendy’s announced Wednesday that they will be releasing two new pumpkin spice menu items for a limited time.

>> Read more trending news

The two new drinks that are heading to Wendy’s restaurants nationwide are the Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew. They will be available starting Sept. 12, according to The Wendy’s Company.

“Wendy’s is helping turn our fans’ cravings into reality this fall by introducing our new Pumpkin Spice Frosty,” said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company, in a news release. “From our summertime Strawberry Frosty to last year’s holiday Peppermint Frosty, and now our fall Pumpkin Spice Frosty, we are all about meeting our Frosty fans where they are by bringing familiar, and iconic, seasonal flavors to the menu. We can’t wait for our fans to get their hands on this new go-to sweet treat this fall.”

The new flavor “merges the same creamy, delectable texture Frosty fans know and love with hints of pumpkin and a blend of warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg for a taste of familiar fall flavors in every bite,” the Wendy’s Company said, according to CNN.

The new pumpkin spice drinks for fall will be the company’s sixth-ever flavor and will be joining the ranks of other limited time flavors such as peppermint, strawberry and birthday cake, CNN reported.

“We’re always looking for ways to provide fans the familiar flavors they love with a Wendy’s twist, and that’s exactly how the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew came to be,” said John Li, Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation at The Wendy’s Company, in the news release. “We took the iconic pumpkin spice flavor that fans look forward to every year and blended it with our tried-and-true Frosty creamer, for a fall experience fans can’t find anywhere else.”

In addition to the pumpkin spice drinks, Wendy’s will be offering a special Wendy’s Frosty Boo! Book coupon booklet for $1 now through Halloween where you get five Jr. Frostys through the end of the year, according to People Magazine. The Jr. Frostys also include the new pumpkin spice flavor. Proceeds will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

Wendy’s says that the vanilla frosty will unavailable temporarily.