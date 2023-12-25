Trending

What time do Walmart, Target, Best Buy, others open on the day after Christmas?

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Christmas is the day that we receive gifts, but the day after Christmas is the day we return the ones that weren’t quite right, or look for bargains on the gifts we didn’t get.

What time can you start heading to your favorite retailer?

Here’s a list, but remember you should check with your local stores to see if they’re participating.

  • Barnes & Noble: 8 a.m.
  • Best Buy: 9 a.m.
  • Burlington: Open regular hours.
  • Kohl’s: Open regular hours.
  • Macy’s: 9 a.m.
  • Target: Open regular hours.
  • Walmart: Open regular hours.

Information compiled from USA Today, Axios, Women’s Wear Daily, AL.com.

