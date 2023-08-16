Winning Betts: Dodgers fan names newborn after Mookie Betts when all-star wins HR ‘wager’

LOS ANGELES — There is a new Mookie Betts fan in Southern California. And she has the middle name to prove it.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ All-Star outfielder went on social media on Tuesday to share “one of the coolest moments” of his career, KABC-TV reported.

The 10-year MLB veteran was waiting to bat in an Aug. 2 at Dodger Stadium when a fan, later identified as Giuseppe Mancuso, said he would give his soon-to-be born daughter the middle name of “Mookie” if the outfielder homered, KTLA-TV reported.

“Your wife wouldn’t like that, don’t do that bro,” Betts said in a video he posted on social media as he recalled the exchange. “I think he may have been on the phone with her.”

In a storybook scenario, Metts stepped to the plate in the second inning against the Oakland Athletics and cracked a 436-foot home run to left-center field off starter Hogan Harris, KTTV reported. Betts’ 29th home run of the season gave the Dodgers a 4-0 lead, and Los Angeles would cruise to a 10-1 victory, according to ESPN.

In his video, Betts said that after rounding the bases, he came over to the netting and gave Mancuso a fist bump to celebrate, according to the television station.

“I thought it was super cool,” Betts said.

Several weeks later, Betts said he saw some chatter about the bet and a birth certificate, KABC reported.

True to his word, Mancuso held to his part of the bargain, as his wife, Shannon Mancuso, gave birth to Francesca Mookie Mancuso on Aug. 7 at 4:50 p.m. EDT.

“A bet is a bet,” Giuseppe Mancuso tweeted.

“Shout out to you, Giuseppe,” Betts said. “I can’t wait to meet Francesca, and that’s gonna be my girl.

“So I thought that was pretty neat.”