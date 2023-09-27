Wisconsin woman sentenced to life without parole for murder, dismemberment of man

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge on Tuesday sentenced convicted murderer Taylor Schabusiness to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

>> Read more trending news

Brown County Judge Thomas Walsh sentenced Taylor Schabusiness, 25, for the February 2022 murder and dismemberment of Shad Thyrion, 24, WLUK-TV reported.

A jury had convicted Schabusiness in July of first-degree intentional homicide, third-degree sexual assault and mutilating a corpse, according to the television station.

FIRST ALERT: Judge sentences convicted murderer Taylor Schabusiness to life without parole. https://t.co/pln8KrHm1n pic.twitter.com/zUcoPj6JpO — WBAY-TV 2 (@WBAY) September 26, 2023

Walsh sentenced Schabusiness to 7.5 years in prison plus another four years of extended supervision for the mutilating a corpse charge, WITI-TV reported. He sentenced her to three years in prison plus an additional four years of extended supervision, according to the television station.

The two lesser charges will be served consecutively with the homicide charge.

“The offense in this case can’t be overstated,” Walsh said before passing the sentence, according to the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “In this case, you seem to run out of superlatives in describing what happened.

“This crime offends human decency, it offends human dignity, it offends the human community. It really does.”

Schabusiness had pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, but jurors decided that she was not mentally ill when she killed Thyrion, WBAY-TV reported.

“She’s not a lost cause, your honor,” attorney Christopher Froelich told Walsh in asking for less than the maximum sentence. “She’s going to need some treatment to process all these (addiction issues).

“My client has a history of using mind-altering substances. But she still graduated from high school, had a baby, and held a job.”

According to The Associated Press, Schabusiness allegedly strangled Thyroin at a house in Green Bay, sexually abused him, and then dismembered his body. She also allegedly left his body parts throughout the house and in a car.

She was arrested on Feb. 23, 2022, after Thyrion’s mother called police to her house after she discovered her son’s head in a bucket in the basement, WBAY reported.

“I’m not a praying man, but I pray you meet the same fate as your idealistic Jeffrey Dahmer,” Thyrion’s uncle, Kelly Thyrion, told the court before sentencing, the Press-Gazette reported.

The victim’s father, Mike Thyrion, said he forgave Schabusiness but said she “made a bad choice,” according to the newspaper.

“I believe everybody makes bad choices, maybe not to this scale,” he said. “It does no good to hate you. I know you’ve got a heart, got a mind.”