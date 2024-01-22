Woman, 3 adult daughters fatally shot in domestic-related shooting

TINLEY PARK, Ill. — A woman and her three adult daughters were killed on Sunday after a domestic-related shooting in a suburban Chicago village, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to Tinley Park Village Manager Pat Carr, the shooting was reported at around 11:30 a.m. CST in the 7400 block of 173rd Place in the southwestern suburb of Chicago, WMAQ-TV reported. Carr told reporters that a man had called police and said someone inside the residence had been shot.

Carr did not say whether the person who called was the suspected shooter, or what his relationship was to the victims, according to the television station. Carr said that investigators are working to establish the relationships, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Four people were killed in a shooting in south suburban Tinley Park on Sunday, the village manager said. https://t.co/1Kr4sMf4UI — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) January 21, 2024

According to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, the victims were pronounced dead at the scene at 11:36 a.m., according to the Chicago Tribune.

The names of the victims have not been released, but police said the older woman was 53 and her daughters were 24, 25 and 25, the newspaper reported.

“This was isolated to the home,” Carr told reporters. “The scene is secure. There is only one suspect at this time.”

“My daughter knows them,” Charlotte Vaitkus, a resident who lives in the area, told WLS-TV. “She went to school with the oldest son, and she employed the twin sisters. She always talked about how they were all very intelligent, and they had very high goals in life.”

A male suspect is in custody, according to a statement from the Public Safety Department.

The shooting was the deadliest in the village since 2008, when five women were killed inside a Lane Bryant store, the Tribune reported. That case remains unsolved.

“This stirs a lot of emotions for people,” Carr told reporters.

The names of the victims from Sunday’s shooting have not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

© 2024 Cox Media Group