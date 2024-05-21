Woman arrested after walking into home, hugging owner, then taking dip in pool

NAPLES, Fla. — The Sunshine State may be noted for its hospitality, but this might have been a bit much.

A southwest Florida woman is accused of entering a home uninvited, giving the resident an unwanted hug and then taking a dip in the pool, authorities said.

According to Collier County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Natalie Lynn Slavek, of unincorporated Collier County, was arrested on May 16 and charged with trespassing in an occupied structure and violation of state probation (VOSP).

The incident occurred on May 15 in Naples, WBBH-TV reported. According to a news release by the Naples Police Department, Slavek, an area social media personality who posts TikTok videos about the area under the banner of “NattlesKnowsNaples,” allegedly entered a 79-year-old woman’s home.

Police said that Slavek allegedly “gave an unwanted hug to a resident” she did not know.

The suspect then “made herself at home by sitting on a chair in the living room, resting on a bed for several minutes, then proceeding to jump in their pool, all before leaving the residence,” police said.

The resident did not report being injured during the incident, and investigators did not say if she confronted the suspect during her visit, the Miami Herald reported.

Slavek is currently on probation for a 2020 charge of resisting an officer with violence, according to WBBH.

“What I do is I find the finds in Naples,” Slavek said in a recent TikTok video. “Such as health, fitness and wellness, and mom-and-pop places that just needed to be announced.

“There’s so many good finds, good foods in Naples, and I’m the one who points them out and tells you about them.”

Slavek’s latest find is the Collier County Jail, where she remained in custody as of Tuesday, online records show.

She is scheduled to appear in court on June 5 for the trespassing charge and on June 12 for the probation violation charge, online booking records show.

