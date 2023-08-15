Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott engaged after four years of dating

After four years together, “New Girl” Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott of the “Property Brothers” are engaged.

Scott asked Deschanel to marry him during a family trip to Scotland, People magazine reported.

They were there with Deschanel’s two children from a previous relationship.

The couple shared a photo of themselves on Instagram with the ring — made up of clear, pink and purple stones in a flower pattern — front and center.

The official “Property Brothers” account responded to Deschanel, “Welcome to the family,” while Scott’s brother Drew wrote, “This makes me so happy.”

Jonathan Scott met Deschanel when they both appeared on an episode of “Carpool Karaoke” with their famous siblings, Drew Scott and “Bones” actress Emily Deschanel.

They also spent the COVID-19 quarantine together with Deschanel’s kids, Elsie and Charlie, before buying a house together in June 2020, the “Today” show reported.

“We literally designed this house, so that … my hope is it will stay in the family forever, our kids will take it over, and then their kids will take it over,” Jonathan Scott told the “Today” show last year. “I waited my whole life to find Zooey, and I’ve now waited my whole life to have my dream home with someone like Zooey.”

This will be Jonathan Scott’s second marriage and Deschanel’s third, CNN reported.

